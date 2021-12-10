Supreme Court leaves Texas 6-week abortion ban in place, leaves door open for challenges

The Supreme Court has ruled in an 8-1 decision to leave Texas’ controversial 6-week abortion ban in effect, but the court also allowed for provider challenges to the ban to continue.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Sarah McCammon, an NPR national correspondent who covers abortion rights, about the ruling.

