The question of 'fetal viability' and how it's changing the abortion debate

Published December 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST
FILE - A woman holds a poster that reads "Abortion is Healthcare" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington, as the court hears arguments in a case from Mississippi, where a 2018 law would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability. As the Supreme Court court weighs the future of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, a resurgent anti-abortion movement is looking to press its advantage in state-by-state battles while abortion-rights supporters prepare to play defense. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
When Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, viability was considered to be 28 weeks. Now, it’s about 22 weeks.

“In 1973, my first year of residency, we didn’t put breathing tubes into 28-week babies to try to save them because it was futile,” Dr. Edward Bell says. “And now we don’t do it because it’s not necessary. The same babies.”

The question of viability is at the heart of a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Today, On Point: How is medical technology changing the viability threshold, and the abortion debate?

Guests

Carol Sanger, professor of law at Columbia Law School. Author of “About Abortion: Terminating Pregnancy in 21st Century America.” (@carolsangernyc)

Dr. Edward Bell, professor of pediatrics at the University of Iowa.

Also Featured

Michelle Butler, mom to Curtis and C’Asya.

Dr. Brian Sims, neonatologist professor of pediatrics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

