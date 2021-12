Strides are being made to close diversity gaps in many fields of medicine, but there is one medical specialty that remains resistant to change: orthopedic surgery. The field is 85% white and predominantly male.

Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent with STAT, discusses her investigation of the profession.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.