The latest COVID-19 surge, omicron spread present leadership challenges to President Biden

With surging cases of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the omicron variant, many people are feeling frustrated and defeated. When President Biden took office, he vowed to get COVID-19 under control and to defeat the virus.

Julian Zelizer says that this moment is a leadership test for President Biden, and he talks to host Celeste Headlee about what Biden needs to do to reassure the country.

