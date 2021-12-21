I have an omicron breakthrough case — what do I do next? An infectious disease doctor weighs in

In a little over two weeks, the omicron variant has edged out delta to become the country’s most common COVID-19 infection, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coming surge could surpass previous peaks.

That could mean hundreds of thousands of new cases a day, if not a million, says former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins. And while we know vaccinations are still doing what they’re supposed to — preventing people from serious illness and death — we also know there’s an increase in breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated.

So what are the protocols if you become infected — and is it inevitable?

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

