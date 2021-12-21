© 2021 90.5 WESA
The digital divide: A look at inequality in the internet age

Published December 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
A person holds an Apple iPhone 7. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
The internet, and always being connected, is a hallmark of prestigious white-collar jobs. But all kinds of blue-collar work increasingly require that same level of connectivity.

Throw in inflation and expensive iPhones, and you’ve got all the makings of a precarious digital divide.

Julia Ticona is an assistant professor at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and she joins host Celeste Headlee to discuss.

