CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

Published December 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel made it clear on Thursday that they prefer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson.

The advisory linked blood clot issues that appear to be associated with the J&J vaccine.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with STAT reporter Matthew Herper about what it means for people who have the J&J vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

