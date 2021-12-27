Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Penn State University announced Thursday that students on all 24 campuses will return to in-person classes for the spring semester. University officials say the number of current COVID-19 cases and local hospitalization rates do not necessitate a shift to remote learning. The announcement comes on the heels of the University of Pittsburgh’s decision to begin the spring semester remotely..