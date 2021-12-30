© 2022 90.5 WESA
Winter storms in California's mountains drop record-breaking amounts of snow

By Ari Shapiro,
Ashley Westerman Christopher Intagliata
Published December 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST

Much of California is in the grips of extreme or exceptional drought. But the state may soon be blanketed by record levels of snow, after a series of storms finish parading through the western U.S.

Ari Shapiro
Ashley Westerman
Christopher Intagliata
