Jamie Raskin on surviving tragedy, and his refusal to let America lose its democracy

In the seven days between December 31, 2020 and January 6, 2021, Congressman Jamie Raskin lost almost everything.

He lost his beloved son to suicide. They buried Tommy on January 5th.

The next day, Raskin’s family didn’t want him to go to work at the U.S. Capitol. “And I said … we’ll be in the Capitol,” the representative says.

Today, On Point: One year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we talk to Rep. Jamie Raskin about losing his son, and his refusal to let America lose its democracy.

“The first thing we have to acknowledge is that democracy is in danger,” Raskin says.

Guest

Rep. Jamie Raskin, U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district. Author of the new memoir “Unthinkable.” (@RepRaskin)

