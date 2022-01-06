© 2022 90.5 WESA
Jamie Raskin on surviving tragedy, and his refusal to let America lose its democracy

Published January 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST
FILE - Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 27, 2021. The House Oversight Committee is demanding the Justice Department provide answers about whether Biden administration officials have any plans to procure the drug used in federal executions despite an ongoing moratorium on capital punishment. The demand was made late Wednesday, Dec. 16, in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Raskin and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. (AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
In the seven days between December 31, 2020 and January 6, 2021, Congressman Jamie Raskin lost almost everything.

He lost his beloved son to suicide. They buried Tommy on January 5th.

The next day, Raskin’s family didn’t want him to go to work at the U.S. Capitol. “And I said … we’ll be in the Capitol,” the representative says.

Today, On Point: One year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, we talk to Rep. Jamie Raskin about losing his son, and his refusal to let America lose its democracy.

“The first thing we have to acknowledge is that democracy is in danger,” Raskin says.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, U.S. representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district. Author of the new memoir “Unthinkable.” (@RepRaskin)

