© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Violent conflict escalates in Kazakhstan between government and protesters

Published January 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

In Kazakhstan, a violent conflict between protestors and the government continues to escalate.

On Friday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that he had ordered troops to “shoot to kill without warning” and squash any unrest.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent based in Moscow, shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More