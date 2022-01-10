Bronx fire: What we know about one of New York City's deadliest fires in decades

Families in New York City are grieving after a fire at a high-rise Bronx apartment building Sunday killed at least 17 people, including 8 children. The cause is still being determined, but investigators suspect a space heater was involved.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Claudia Irizarry Aponte, a reporter who covers the Bronx for “The City,” a nonprofit New York news outlet.

