New CDC guidance says people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 only need to quarantine for five days as long as they wear a mask in public for five more days and are no longer symptomatic.

Even with these caveats, some members of the medical community don’t think that’s enough. Last week, the American Medical Association—the largest association of physicians in the country—criticized the CDC’s guidelines, saying that people can still spread the virus after five days.

They aren’t the only ones who are concerned.Essential workers will likely bear the brunt of the CDC’s decision to shorten the isolation period.

Staffing shortages are hitting hospitals, airlines, and schools. The nation’s economy and critical infrastructure are straining under omicron.

Are we putting the health and safety of frontline workers at risk just to keep the country running?

