Dancer Misty Copeland and the legacy of the 'Black Ballerinas' who preceded her into the dance world

American Ballet Theatre star Misty Copeland published the nonfiction kids book “Black Ballerinas” in November. We present an excerpt of a WBUR CitySpace event in December centered around the book.

It featured Copeland and four former dancers from the groundbreaking Dance Theater of Harlem: Lydia Abarca Mitchell, Sheila Rohan, Gail McKinney Griffith and Karlya Shelton-Benjamin, along with moderator Cristela Guerra, a WBUR arts and culture reporter.

Click here to find out more about the Dance Theater of Harlem ballerinas.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.