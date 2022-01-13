NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg on Cold War tensions in Ukraine as negotiations go nowhere

The third meeting between Russian and U.S. diplomats over the border crisis in Ukraine has ended unproductively, according to the Russian envoy.

More than 100,000 Russian troops stand stationed at the western border as Cold War tensions linger.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, about the diplomatic crisis.

