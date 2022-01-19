Making sense of the COVID strategy in America's schools

As omicron surges, scenes of chaos at schools across the country:

“Everyone is just running around pulling their hair out most of the time, as these cases come up,” teacher Katie Osgood said.

The Biden administration and some public health officials think testing is a big part of stopping the spread of omicron in schools.

But others say testing in schools may not be the best strategy.

Today, On Point: CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and other health experts join us to make sense of what’s happening in America’s schools.

Guests

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (@CDCDirector)

Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)

Also Featured

Katie Osgood, Chicago Public Schools teacher. (@CTUSpecialEd)

Dr. David Rubin, primary care physician and director of PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. (@davidrubinmd)

Adan Meza, Chicago Public Schools teacher.

