Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

Updated January 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM ET

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan.

Havasu is a follow-up to 2019's Phoenix, part of a series of albums where Bazan revisits his past through the Arizona towns where he grew up. The album was originally written on synths and drum machines, but once Bazan entered the studio with co-producer and engineer Andy D. Park, it became clear these songs deserved the classic Pedro the Lion sound. The guitar, bass and drums are all played by Bazan, with some assistance from Park and a noisemaking instrument that touring Pedro member Sean T. Lane calls "the bike."

Havasu is out now. RSVP for future Listening Party events.

