The Democrats' messaging problem, and how to fix it

From infrastructure spending to subsidized child care, the Biden administration has agenda items with mass appeal.

So why do so many Americans believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction?

Is the problem messaging?

“They’re forgetting a lot of voters don’t follow this detailed stuff because they’re busy with their life,” Mike Murphy says. “Pick a simple thing people understand that’s popular, that’s smaller. Pass that, and campaign on the other things.”

Today, On Point: The Democrats’ problem with messaging, and what they can do to fix it.

Guests

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Mike Murphy, co-director of the USC Center for the Political Future. Political consultant who’s worked on campaigns for John McCain, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jeb Bush, among others. Co-host of the Hacks On Tap podcast. (@murphymike)

Anat Shenker-Osorio, strategic communications consultant and principal of the consulting firm ASO Communications. Host of the Words to Win By podcast. (@anatosaurus)

