'Tired of the inaction': Teens behind COVID-19 walkouts in Colorado, Texas want schools to do more

High school students across the country are concerned about COVID-19 safety and demanding more protections from their districts.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with two teenagers from Colorado and Texas, Haven Coleman and Eliana Smith, who were inspired by students in Oakland to organize. They see teachers leaving the profession and say the current system is unsustainable.

Find the petition for Denver Public schools here and Round Rock Independent School District here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.