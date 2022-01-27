For moms, balancing pandemic parenting and work is like trying to solve an 'explosive Rubik's Cube'

At the beginning of the pandemic, women had reached a milestone: They outnumbered men on nonfarm payroll jobs, but COVID-19 changed all that.

Women have borne the brunt of job losses and the sometimes overwhelming responsibility of caring for their children.

Betsey Stevenson, a former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor and a professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, shares the latest data on the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce. And our listeners weigh in with their stories.

