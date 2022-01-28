Bridge collapses in Frick Park
Emergency crews are now on the scene of a bridge collapse in the Point Breeze area over Frick Park.
Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking drivers to avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Public Safety also reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area.
UPDATE:— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 28, 2022
There is a strong smell of natural gas in the area. Please avoid if at all possible. Public Information Officer is en route https://t.co/itk26axnQg