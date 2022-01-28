© 2022 90.5 WESA
Bridge collapses in Frick Park

90.5 WESA
Published January 28, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST
police lights car
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Emergency crews are now on the scene of a bridge collapse in the Point Breeze area over Frick Park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is asking drivers to avoid the area of Forbes and Braddock. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Public Safety also reported a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

