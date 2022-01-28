Northern Cree: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Northern Cree is a powwow and round dance act, based in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada. Formed in 1982 by the Wood brothers – Steve, Randy, Charlie and Earl Wood of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation – most members originate from the Treaty 6 and are members of the Cree Nation. This year marks Northern Cree's 40th birthday as a group.

Northern Cree has recorded 50 albums and been nominated for a GRAMMY nine times. They made history in 2017 when they became the first powwow group to perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. They recorded this performance at the powwow arbor of the Tsuut'ina Nation. --The globalFEST staff

SET LIST

"The Dream"

"Kohkominaw"

"Storytelling Warrior"

MUSICIANS

Steve Wood: vocals, speaker

Penny McGilvery: vocals

Jonas Tootoosis: vocals

Marvin "Mickso" Deschamps: vocals

Jordon Fiddler: vocals

Emerson Samson: vocals

Jayzer Littlewolfe: vocals

Leroy Whitstone: vocals, flute

Leah Omeasoo: dancer

Rusty Gillette: dancer

