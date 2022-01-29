Kiran Ahluwalia: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For the second consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2021 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts.

Kiran Ahluwalia's original compositions embody the essence of Indian music while embracing influences from Mali and Western blues, rock, R&B and jazz. With her six-piece group of electric guitar, accordion, organ, tabla, bass and drum kit, Ahluwalia creates boundary-breaking songs that invite us to explore the human condition, transcending the self by losing ourselves in a trance of groove and melody. The two-time JUNO and Songlines award winner's open-hearted vocals have positioned her as one of global music's most compelling cross-pollinators. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"Dil"

"Rabba Ru"

"We Sinful Women"

MUSICIANS

Kiran Ahluwalia: vocals

Rez Abbasi: electric guitar

Louis Simao: accordion, organ

Davide DiRenzo: drums

Ravi Naimpally: tabla

Rich Brown: electric bass

CREDITS

Creative direction and production: Tina Wroblewski

Audio: Reza Moghaddas

Camera: Golan Sahraei

Editing: Edgar Maldonado

Lighting: Samira Banihashem

Special thanks: Canada Council for the Arts, Danielle Devlin, Ian Menzies

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

Tiny Desk Team

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mixing: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

globalFEST Artistic Team

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin

2022 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, Gabrielle Davenport

globalFEST Production Team

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film*

Video Producer: Karim Tabbaa

Special Thanks

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, JanArtsNYC, Valerie French (social media), Yuri Kwon of Pitch Perfect PR (publicity), Tamizdat (legal services) and Duane Morris (legal services)

*THE OFFICE performing arts + film consists of Rachel Chanoff, Laurie Cearley, Olli Chanoff, Erica Zielinski, Nadine Goellner, Lynn Koek, Noah Bashevkin, Catherine DeGennaro, Gabrielle Davenport, Chloe Golding, Kyla Gardner, Tess Peppis, Zion Jackson, Scout Eisenberg and Jose Alvarado

