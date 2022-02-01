Evaluating the effectiveness of vaccine passes

A year ago, Israel was the first country to issue a strict vaccine passport. Israelis needed a “Green Pass” to go to restaurants, clubs and other crowded venues.

Now, some health officials say the Green Pass did not stop the omicron variant, and is no ‘longer relevant.’

“If it doesn’t have the purpose of allowing the safe reopening of the economy, then using it only as measure for vaccine compliance is not legitimate because there are other metric measures that are less intrusive and maybe even more effective.”

Today, On Point: Why are U.S. cities issuing strict vaccine passport programs now? And will they work?

Guests

Miquel Oliu-Barton, associate professor at the University Paris-Dauphine who’s expertise is health and economic policy, and the interface between science and decisions. (@OliuBarton)

Maya Peled-Raz, head of the community health program at the University of Haifa. (@UofHaifa)

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of New Orleans Health Department. (@AvegnoJennifer)

Seema Mohapatra, visiting professor of law at SMU Dedman School of Law. Author of “Passports of Privilege.” (@profmohapatra)

From The Reading List

Research Square: “The effect of COVID certificates on vaccine uptake, health outcomes, and the economy” — “In the COVID-19 pandemic, governments have, among other measures, mandated the use of COVID certificates to prove vaccination, recovery, or a recent negative test, and have required them to access shops, restaurants, schools, universities, or workplaces.”

SSRN: “Passports of Privilege” — “All Americans sixteen and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. However, many will not be able to access such vaccinations due to their work situation, health status, and inaccessible vaccinates sites.”

