© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hospitals ask Biden administration to help lower the soaring cost of travel nurses

WBHM 90.3 FM | By Shalina Chatlani
Published February 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST

It's now been a year since the American Hospital Association alleged price gouging and asked the White House to investigate and act. Bidding wars among states have only escalated.

Copyright 2022 WBHM 90.3 FM

Tags

NPR National News
Shalina Chatlani
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
Load More