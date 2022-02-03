A third of all rooftop solar panels are installed in California – in large part, thanks to the state’s generous subsidies.

Now, the California public utilities commission says it’s time to pull back the support.

“In the last several decades, solar costs have dropped precipitously. Meanwhile, rates have skyrocketed up,” Matt Freedman, staff attorney at The Utility Reform Network, says. “Yet we are still using the same metric for compensating customers.”

Critics say cutting solar subsidies amount to a damaging tax on an important source of clean energy:

“We live in a climate challenged world, where natural disasters are quickly becoming the norm,” Terry Tamminen, former secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency, says. “If the grid goes down, I think there’s going to be a lot of people that would be very glad that they have power that can be generated from their roof.”

Today, On Point: The battle for California’s rooftop solar.

Guests

Matt Freedman, staff attorney at The Utility Reform Network (TURN) specializing in electricity. (@MattFtheOracle)

Terry Tamminen, former secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency who helped design the state’s Million Solar Roofs Initiative. (@terrytamminen)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.