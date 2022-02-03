The News Roundup — Domestic

The situation at the border between Ukraine and Russia continues to develop. U.S. troops were sent to Poland and Romania as peace talks between Russia, the U.S., and other NATO member nations stall.

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is facing a battle in the courts to keep his seat . A state law prohibits those who support rebellion from holding state office. The Republican lawmaker has been an outspoken voice in support of those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is submitting a request to the FDA asking for emergency authorization use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children under the age of 5.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5