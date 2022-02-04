Vogue France complimented actress Julia Fox for her headscarf. Critics say its a double standard

Vogue France sparked controversy recently after posting photos of actress Julia Fox with the caption “yes to the headscarf.” Many took offense to the caption, accusing the magazine of hypocrisy given France’s political campaigns against Muslim headscarves.

We get the latest on the debate online from Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.