Politico’s Maya King and Chad Pergram of Fox News join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss whether President Biden’s moves against Russia and ISIS this week will have any domestic political blowback and whether he can change the narrative pushed by Republicans that Democrats are soft on crime.

