Wordle and the future of the internet's favorite word game

A simple word game has taken the internet by storm.

But now that the New York Times owns the game, can the wonder of Wordle last?

Today, On Point: What is it about Wordle? How did the simple game charm so many, and will the wonder last?

Guests

Jonathan Knight, general manager of games at the New York Times. (@jk00)

Ian Bogost, game designer and director of the film and media studies program at Washington University in St. Louis. (@ibogost)

Katy Pearce, associate professor in the department of communication at the University of Washington. (@katypearce)

Also Featured

Penny Pexman, professor of psychology at the University of Calgary. (@PennyPexman)

From The Reading List

The Daily Beast: “Are Puzzles Like Wordle and Scrabble Good for Your Brain?” — “In recent weeks, a web-based word puzzle called Wordle has become a popular daily distraction. Suddenly, millions of people are focused on their vocabulary of five-letter words and are newly aware of concepts like letter frequency and letter position as they strategize about the best opening words and faster solutions.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.