The Russia-Ukraine crisis and how Ukrainians are finding a new sense of national identity

The world’s eyes are on the diplomatic surge trying to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For Ukrainians themselves, the rising tensions are concerning. But there’s also something else — the feeling of a nation being reborn.

“Putin always trying to say that Ukraine is a failed state, Ukraine is an artificial state,” Hanna Hopko, former Ukrainian member of Parliament, says. “But Ukraine is a democracy in action.”

For centuries, Ukraine has been a pawn in great power competitions. This time, Ukrainians say it’s different:

“This crisis galvanized, consolidated, accelerated the development of this new civic identity, where folks who never in their lives spoke Ukrainian all of a sudden made a conscious choice to make an effort to start speaking Ukrainian in public,” Vitaly Chernetsky, a professor of Slavic languages at the University of Kansas, says.

Today, On Point: What it means to be Ukrainian, now.

Guests

Vitaly Chernetsky, born in Ukraine, now a professor of Slavic languages and literature at the University of Kansas. Author of the forthcoming book, “Spaces of ‘Glocalization’: Studies in Ukrainian Literature and Cinema.” (@globalrhizome)

Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale. Author of several books, including “Our Malady” and “The Road to Unfreedom.” (@TimothyDSnyder)

Sevgil Musayeva, editor of the online daily Ukrainska Pravda. Co-founder of Crimea SOS, which is helping more than 200,000 Crimeans who fled the Russian invasion in 2014 resettle.

Also Featured

Hanna Hopko, former Ukrainian member of Parliament and head of the Foreign Affairs Committee. (@HopkoHanna)

From The Reading List

Kyiv Post: “Hanna Hopko, Olena Halushka: Vision 2030 for Ukraine-NATO” — “We must not forget why NATO was formed in 1949 — in order to prevent the expansion of the Stalinist USSR to the West, European Parliament member Rasa Jukneviciene reminded us on Feb. 9.”

