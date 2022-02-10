The News Roundup — International

As estimates of the number of Russian troops stationed at the country’s border with Ukraine grow, the Russian military is undertaking training exercises in the Black Sea and Belarus, stoking fears that an attack may be imminent.

Protests against the COVID-19 vaccine in Canada have reached a fever pitch, causing Ford, Honda, and Toyota to halt production of their cars in some of their Canadian plants. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the demonstrations have to stop.

Amid the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shuai sat with officials from the International Olympics Committee and informed them that she was fine. She now denies being assaulted by a Chinese Communist Party, official despite making claims to the contrary before her recent disappearance.

