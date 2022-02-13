Sunday Puzzle: Take a deep breath...

On-air challenge: Today's puzzle involves a bit of meditation. I'm going to give you clues for two words. Insert the letters O-M inside the first word to get the second one.

Ex. Sprinted / Person from the capital of Italy --> RAN, ROMAN

1. Brontosaurus or Iguanodon, informally / Gamepiece with dots

2. Store event with reduced prices / Richard Strauss opera

3. Popular sandwich cookie / Cry from Juliet

4. Wild Australian dog / Spanish for "Sunday"

5. Come into contact with, as with the hand / Oversupply (2 wds.)

6. Word of appreciation / Star of "Forrest Gump" (2 wds.)

7. Consist of / Meet someone halfway

Last week's challenge: What language in seven letters can be spelled on three consecutive keys on a telephone? It's a language you would probably recognize, but not one that many people can speak.

Challenge answer: Klingon

Winner: Jacob Kopis from New York, N.Y.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Hannah Wilson, of Chicago. Think of a common boy's name and a common girl's name that are pronounced the same even though they have only two letters in common. And if you reverse the boy's name, phonetically you'll get another common girl's name. What names are these?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

