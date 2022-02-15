© 2022 90.5 WESA
Kurt Vile, 'Like Exploding Stones'

By Bruce Warren
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST

Listening to Kurt Vile's "Like Exploding Stones" — from his forthcoming album (watch my moves) — is like falling down the rabbit-hole. Through the song, you're treated to the surrealistic, psychedelic mind and sounds of his trippy universe.

In the Sean Dunne-directed music video, we meet a guitar-wielding Vile under a bright blue sky and a bridge that says "Welcome to Philadelphia." Vile then beams into the center of the Rolling Thunder Rolling Rink in Philly as dancing skaters circle a stack of Marshall amps that spell out the initials of his name.

The seven-minute "Like Exploding Stones" is awash in highly textured guitars and synths, but towards the middle of the song, saxophonist James Stewart of the Sun Ra Arkestra — in full Arkestra garb — blows an accompaniment against Vile's guitar feedback. It's magical and meditative.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
