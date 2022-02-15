More than money: Microsoft and the big tech question

Listen: Part I of our series “More than money” here.

Microsoft wants to buy Activision-Blizzard for almost $70 billion dollars.

It would be just one of Microsoft’s many acquisitions in just the past year.

Monopolies have always been defined as one big player in one market.

But now, the tech sector has a few giant players, pushing in a lot of markets. Are these mega-mergers a new kind of monopoly?

Today, On Point: Our series “More than money: The cost of monopolies in America” continues.

Guests

Dina Bass, tech reporter and Seattle Bureau Chief for Bloomberg News. (@dinabass)

Bill Kovacic, professor of law and policy and director of the Competition Law Center at the George Washington University Law School. Former chair of the Federal Trade Commission from March 2008 to 2009. (@gwlaw)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. Author of the Age of Betrayal: The Triumph of Money in America and editor of Colossus: How the Corporation Changed America. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: This is On Point. I’m Meghna Chakrabarti. Welcome to day two of our special weeklong series, More than money: The cost of monopolies in America, where we’re taking a close look at this rather sweeping statement made by the current chair of the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan.

LINA KHAN [Tape]: Monopolies are bad. Not simply because they threaten to, you know, lead to higher consumer prices or even necessarily undermine productivity and growth. But monopolies are bad because they’re bad for democracy.

CHAKRABARTI: Of course, that is subject to debate, which is why we’re having this series this week. But what isn’t debatable? There’s been a veritable frenzy of corporate consolidation recently in this country. A lot of it has been relatively hidden from view. Yesterday, we talked about how just four companies control almost 90% of the meatpacking market in the United States. And it’s not just in agriculture. M&A fervor is everywhere, worldwide.

Just guess how many major corporate mergers or acquisitions took place globally last year, with a merger value of more than $100 million? Just guess. Take a second. Do you have a number? Was it more than a thousand? Because that’s the answer. Total transaction value: $1.4 trillion. Which is just off 2015’s high of $1.5 trillion in global mergers, according to a report from the consulting and advisory firm Willis Towers Watson. Well, last month, on January 18th, to be precise, Microsoft announced its latest acquisition, and it’s a big one.

SATYA NADELLA [Tape]: This morning we announced that we will acquire Activision-Blizzard in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.

CHAKRABARTI: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announcing the largest acquisition in the company’s history, and the largest ever in the video gaming industry. Activision-Blizzard is the maker of some of the most popular games in the world. Everything from Candy Crush to Call of Duty, all irresistible to Microsoft. And Nadella says why.

SATYA NADELLA [Tape]: Activision-Blizzard is one of the premier game publishers worldwide, and their mission to connect and engage the world through epic entertainment is deeply aligned with our own. Together, our ambition is to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. But too much friction still exists today between content consumption and commerce. We need to make it easier for people to connect and play great games wherever, whenever and however they want.

CHAKRABARTI: The monster merger comes after an already very active period for Microsoft. Within the past year alone, the company acquired companies in diverse sectors. Such as speech recognition for the health care system, education and 5G networking, among others. The Activision deal, if approved, would expand Microsoft’s reach even further. In that January 18th announcement, Nadella envisioned a river of entertainment where content and commerce flow freely. A world of quote ‘fewer constraints on distribution and that removing those barriers will only become more important as the digital and physical worlds come together in the metaverse.’

SATYA NADELLA [Tape]: Together, we have one of the most diverse and robust content pipelines in the industry across every end point.

CHAKRABARTI: Too much friction. Reduce constraints. Free flow of commerce across every end point. Basically, Nadella invokes familiar logic there of ‘consumers will benefit, the company will profit, so everybody wins.’ But if you’re Lina Khan, the current chair of the FTC, you hear something different. You hear a tech company justifying its radical expansion across many sectors in a way that might not harm consumers, but might harm societies. So coincidentally, just hours after Microsoft’s Activision announcement, Lina Khan and the DOJ’s Antitrust Division assistant attorney general Jonathan Kanter held a joint press conference to announce their plans to modernize federal merger guidelines.

LINA KHAN [Tape]: Major technological and economic changes, meanwhile, have led to shifts in how businesses compete and grow, creating new interconnections and dynamics across multiple dimensions. For us to accurately detect and analyze potentially illegal transactions in the modern economy, ensuring that our merger guidelines reflect these new realities is critical.

JONATHAN KANTER [Tape]: The attorney general remarked just earlier this month that too many industries have become too consolidated over time. We need to understand why, and think carefully about how our merger analysis tools can do better to prevent this problem from getting even worse.

CHAKRABARTI: So that makes the Microsoft Activision merger, in a sense, a test case for Khan’s theory of monopolies. In the modern economy, do they behave in ways that might not harm consumers, but are as bad as she says for democracy? Joining us now is Dina Bass. She’s a tech reporter and Seattle bureau chief for Bloomberg News, joins us from Seattle. Dina, welcome to On Point.

DINA BASS: Hello, thanks for having me back.

CHAKRABARTI: And I should note you’ve been covering Microsoft for, what, 20 years or so.

BASS: Since the dawn of time.

CHAKRABARTI: Definitely the before times, if we put it that way. So then give us some context then. How large is this proposed merger between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard vis-a-vis Microsoft’s own history of acquisitions?

BASS: Sure. So it’s a $69 billion deal. It’s more than two times, three times as big as Microsoft’s last biggest purchase, which was its acquisition of LinkedIn for about $26 billion. It’s also just, you know, by far the biggest games deal for Microsoft, for the entire industry. It’s a takeover of a storied and very large game publisher. Activision was actually the original third party game publisher, when they were founded to make games for the Atari. That’s how far back they go. And if this deal is completed, it would make Microsoft the number three video game company in the world, behind Tencent and Sony. It also gets Microsoft into mobile gaming. You mentioned Candy Crush, because Activision owns King.

And that’s an area where Microsoft has been very far behind. And if you look towards the future, everyone’s talking about the metaverse. Let’s be honest, none [know] what that actually means. But Satya Nadella mentioned the metaverse as a motivation for this deal, as well as a deal that would help position Microsoft well with different communities of gamers that could eventually be a metaverse community. So there’s both a [current] play and a future play.

And in terms of Microsoft’s acquisition history. So first of all, it’s important to remember that Microsoft is in a reasonably luxurious position compared to the other four Big Tech companies. Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook, now Meta. Those companies have been much more heavily scrutinized by regulators, so they haven’t been able to do these kinds of large deals. And Microsoft itself has poked at some of those companies. The clip of Satya Nadella that you began the show with, where he talks about friction. He isn’t saying it overtly, but based on what Microsoft said that day to me and to others — and what they said before — what he’s talking about there is the Apple App Store and Google’s App Store, as well.

CHAKRABARTI: Keep going. This is just fascinating.

BASS: No, I was going to say, I mean, what we’re seeing is Microsoft both fortifying and boosting existing businesses, and expanding into new areas through acquisitions. That’s not new for them, but their frequency of their large deals seems to be accelerating, and their effectiveness seems to be there. And that may be why regulators are also starting to take notice. If you look back at the 2000’s and the early teens, Microsoft’s deals were often more likely to raise eyebrows from investors and regulators because they didn’t seem to work out that well. But under Nadella and CFO Amy Hood, the deal strategy’s been a lot more savvy. And to the extent that it’s more effective, that will get regulators attention as well.

CHAKRABARTI: OK, so I understand that if this merger is approved, it would close by some early summer of next year. And I mean, just again, to lay out some of the basics for people who don’t fully know. Beyond consoles, how much does Microsoft currently have a presence in gaming?

BASS: Sure. So there’s a range on the close. Basically, Microsoft said it will close sometime in its next fiscal year, which starts July 1. So that’s somewhere between July 1 this summer, and June 30 next year. So Microsoft actually started in PC games. They were in PC games before they were in console games. Think back to Flight Simulator. That was one of their original games, and they’ve now revived it. And they have a fairly expansive view of the gaming market, and it’s gotten more and more expansive in the last couple of years. Where, you know, early in the days of Xbox, they wanted everyone on console. Now what they’re looking for, they don’t care where you play your games, they don’t care if it’s a PC, if it’s an Xbox console, if it’s on mobile phones, if it’s on iPads. But they want to provide that content for you.

And the strategy has been not just to sell the consoles and to sell the games, but this monthly video game subscription called Game Pass that gives you hundreds of games for one monthly fee. And one of the plays here in the Activision deal, as well as their acquisition a year ago of Bethesda and ZeniMax, was to get more content for Game Pass. And that will be why when Microsoft goes in to argue this deal to regulators, they will say not only are we not harming consumers with higher prices, but we’re giving them more value. For your same $10 or $15 a month, you can get even more games. That will be their argument.

CHAKRABARTI: In Nadella’s announcement there last month. I mean, he talked about the scope and basically the reach of gaming around the world. You talked about how there’s some three billion gamers now. Expected to be, you know, four or five or six. And he says eventually, we could reach the whole world. Which is absolutely fascinating here because the other language that he sort of talked into here, it wasn’t just about gaming. He also talked about the possibility of commerce. Can you talk about, am I wrong to sort of have that word jump out at me?

BASS: No, I don’t think so. And there’s a fair amount of commerce in gaming as well. This whole notion, again, people are starting to talk about this metaverse, that you could buy things in it. People have been doing that in video game communities for a long time. I don’t know … if you have a kid who plays Minecraft.

CHAKRABARTI: The dreaded in-app purchases, exactly.

BASS: Sure. Or, you know, you buy a Battle Pass. It’s a completely different model than than it used to be in gaming. And as for the three billion, that’s a change, also. When I started covering Xbox, video games weren’t niche, but they were confined to a certain demographic. And Microsoft, and Sony and Nintendo to the lesser extent, because they’ve always had a broader demographic, tried to figure out how to broaden that. Now, I mean, I don’t know. How many people are playing Wordle.

CHAKRABARTI: A lot, but maybe not so much after the Times bought it. Sorry. Well, Dina, hang on here for just a second, because we’ve got to take a quick break. And this is part two of our weeklong series called More than money: The cost of monopolies in America. And today, we’re taking a special look at the tech sector. Specifically, through this giant merger proposal between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard. Because it really is kind of a test case for Lina Khan’s theory of a new definition of harm when it comes to monopolies. And we’ll take more a closer look at that when we come back. This is On Point.

