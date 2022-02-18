© 2022 90.5 WESA
Novak Djokovic will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it means sacrificing his No. 1 ranking

Published February 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

Novac Djokovic, the top-ranked men’s tennis player, said this week in a BBC interview that he will not get the COVID-19 vaccine, even if it means missing Grand Slam tournaments like Wimbledon and the French Open.

New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey talks about what this decision may mean for Djokovic’s career.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

