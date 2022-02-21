Family Dollar closes hundreds of stores following rodent infestation at distribution facility

The discount chain Family Dollar has temporarily closed more than 400 of its stores in six states in the south. The closures follow the discovery of a massive rodent infestation at a company distribution center in Arkansas.

The Food and Drug Administration and the chain have announced a voluntary recall of potentially contaminated products.

Roben Farzad, the host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” has more details.

