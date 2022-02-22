Putin has his own version of Ukraine's history

Russian President Vladimir Putin is justifying his actions in Ukraine by re-telling the history of modern Ukraine, questioning its legitimacy as a sovereign state.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at the New School in New York, about how Putin’s version of history compares to reality and what he’s trying to gain by recasting the past.

