Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine’s government has approved plans to declare a 30-day state of emergency.

It has also called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and begun to draft legislation that will allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.

A flurry of sanctions and condemnations have hit Russia in the last 24 hours – after Vladimir Putin sent forces into eastern Ukraine.

The path to diplomacy seems to be winding down. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled plans to meet with Russia’s foreign minister on Thursday – saying the talks no longer made sense. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called Russia’s move a “flagrant violation of international law.”

We get two perspectives on the crisis – one from here. And another in Ukraine.

