The News Roundup — International

Vladimir Putin is rewriting history in an attempt to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. His government has recognized two “independent states” in the Donbass region of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on Russia in response to its military action against Ukraine. He met with leaders from the G7 on Thursday.

Colombia became the latest nation to strengthen abortion access, decriminalizing it during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5