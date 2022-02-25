Next moves for the U.S. as Russia invades Ukraine

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine with a blunt warning to Europe and the U.S.

But beyond sanctions and arming Ukrainian forces, what more can the West do?

Guests

Derek Chollet, counselor of the U.S. Department of State. (@derekchollet)

Angela Stent, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and professor emerita at Georgetown University. Former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the National Intelligence Council. Author of Putin’s World. (@AngelaStent)

Terrell Jermaine Starr, senior reporter at the Root covering U.S.-Russia politics and race in America. Founder and host of the podcast Black Diplomats. Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. (@terrelljstarr)

Mariana Budjeryn, research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center. Author of the forthcoming Inheriting the Bomb. (@mbudjeryn)

