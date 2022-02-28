© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Supreme Court is weighing whether to scale back EPA's power to combat climate change

Published February 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments in what could be a monumental case for the climate.

The deliberations focus on whether the Environmental Protection Agency can regulate emissions. The case could also have larger implications for the way government works.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nathan Rott, a member of NPR’s climate team.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now
Load More