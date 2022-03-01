Results: Key Texas primary elections

Voting concludes Tuesday night in the Texas primary elections.

The contests are both the first races of the 2022 midterms, and also the first elections conducted since Republican state lawmakers enacted new voting restrictions.

There are notable primaries for governor and attorney general, and in key congressional districts. (Here are more details on four top contests.) Find those results below, and head to the Texas secretary of state's website for all state results.

Polls close in Texas at 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. ET for the vast majority of the state).

