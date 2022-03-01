The intergenerational impacts of global learning loss

In 2020, there was a moment when almost every single school aged child on planet earth was out of school.

Almost 1.6 billion learners worldwide endured school closures that lasted from a few months, to two years.

It will change their lives forever.

“We are increasingly seeing data bubbling up around early marriages and early pregnancy rates, increased … child labor rates. Where I am losing sleep over — and all of us should be — is the significant number of children who will never return back to school.”

Today, On Point: The long, intergenerational cost of pandemic learning loss around the world.

Robert Jenkins, director of education and adolescent development at UNICEF. Author of the report The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery. (@RobertG_Jenkins)

Mary Goretti Nakabugo, executive director of Uwezo Uganda, a nonprofit promoting equitable education in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. Author of the report Illuminating the COVID-19 learning losses and gains in Uganda. (@MNakabug)

Olavo Nogueira, executive director of Todos Pela Educação. (@onogueirafilho)

