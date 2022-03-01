Ukraine is applying for membership in the European Union. What will that do?

Things are escalating in Ukraine.

The Kremlin ramped up shelling against several cities – including its second-largest, Kharkiv.

There, at least twenty peoplewereinjuredafter a bomb hit its city center – known as Freedom Square – just a few hours after curfew lifted.

It was an attack Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelensky alluded toin a speech he gave this morning to the European Parliament.

Zelensky’s speech came one day after filing for “immediate” admission to the European Union.

Could he get it? And if he does – what would that mean?

