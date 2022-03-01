What to expect from President Biden's first State of the Union
President Biden gives his first State of the Union address Tuesday night as the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds overseas, inflation is at a 40-year high and his legislative agenda is stalled.
Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, talks with Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks about what message Biden needs to send in this important speech.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.