© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

EARTHGANG (feat. Baby Tate), 'BLACK PEARLS'

By Taylor Jennings-Brown
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST

A seemingly flippant chorus rings throughout "BLACK PEARLS," a track off EARTHGANG's latest album, Ghetto Gods. Over a dynamic trap beat, Atlanta rapper Olu spits, "Shawty got a new body, p**** got a new lining." The track initially rings as shallow — yet another hip-hop hit that perpetuates misogynoir — but a closer listen reveals that "BLACK PEARLS'' is a critique of pervasive and demeaning caricatures of Black women as jezebels and sapphires.

"Media sellin' fibs, tellin' false narratives / 'Bout our mamas, 'bout our sisters, aunties, daughters, nieces, ribs / Fat a**, thick thighs, hyper-sexualized / Lap dance, pole slides, only thing she got to give." With an assist from Baby Tate, EARTHGANG satirizes pop culture's backhanded glorification of Black women; we are valued only for the pleasure our bodies provide male consumers while being demeaned for our sexuality. Even the title highlights the song's deeper meaning: A black pearl is more rare and more expensive than its counterparts — an honor EARTHGANG bestows upon Black women.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music News from NPR
Taylor Jennings-Brown
Taylor Jennings-Brown is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She is a thoughtful writer from Durham, North Carolina and is a spring 2021 graduate from the University of South Carolina, where she received her bachelor's degree in mass communications and anthropology.
Please support WESA
Listener contributions are WESA’s largest source of income. Your support funds important journalism by WESA and NPR reporters. Please give now — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a difference.
Donate Now
Load More