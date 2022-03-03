Rachel Baiman on Mountain Stage.

Once a teenaged winner of the Illinois State Fiddle Championship and currently a resident of Nashville, Rachel Baiman has veered during her career from familiar, rootsy shores into new currents as an indie singer-songwriter.

Baiman stopped by the Mountain Stage in August for a sold-out show at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, S.C. that also included Steve Earle & The Dukes, Malcolm Holcombe, Mary Hott with The Carpenter Ants and John R. Miller. She performed a four-song set from her latest album, Cycles, co-produced in Australia with Oh Pep! singer Olivia Hally. The project examines the cycles of life – love, loss, and internal struggle, both in her family and in the world.

Larry Groce, founder of the Mountain Stage, says Baiman is introspective, but her recent "big-picture songs" ring true in times such as these. "As many of us are, we are looking at the hard times we have been through and how we can look at this in a more optimistic way," Mountain Stage founder Larry Groce says, introducing Baiman – and bidding farewell to his duties as a host.

Copyright 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting