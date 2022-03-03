The News Roundup — International

Ukrainian citizens are fleeing the country as Russia continues to attempt to take control. The Ukrainian government announced that 2,000 civilians have died as a result of Russian attacks.

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, has banned the Russia men’s national team from competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

A new climate report from the U.N. outlines the closing window humanity has to reduce carbon emissions and avoid disaster.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

