The News Roundup — Domestic

Despite discussions to the contrary, U.S. authorities at the Pentagon have ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, fearing Russian escalation of the conflict.

Governments and companies continue to put the financial squeeze on Russia as it continues to try and push deeper into Ukraine. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports this week. McDonald’s announced it would close all 850 of its locations in the country.

The IdahoHouse of Representatives passed a bill this week making providing gender-affirming care for teens a crime. It’s the latest in a series of state-level bills targeting trans teens and students.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5